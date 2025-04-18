Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 902.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.87.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

LRCX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

