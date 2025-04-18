Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

