Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.34 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

