Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.