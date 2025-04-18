Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,538 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hexcel by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.1 %

HXL opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile



Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

