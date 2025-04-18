Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR opened at $0.12 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.