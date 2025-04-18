Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR opened at $0.12 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
