Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Position Raised by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387,362 shares during the period. Lifecore Biomedical accounts for 4.3% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $26,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $237.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 315.23% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.