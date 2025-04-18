Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 684,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 181,891 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

