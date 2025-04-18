Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

