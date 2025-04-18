Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $182.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

