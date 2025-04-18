LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 800.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $35.58 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

