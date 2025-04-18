Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LOBO opened at $0.73 on Friday. Lobo EV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile
Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.
