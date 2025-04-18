LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.83.

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $306.02 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

