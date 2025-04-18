LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (YHC) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Volatility and Risk

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LQR House Inc. – Common Stock’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LQR House Inc. – Common Stock and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House Inc. – Common Stock $2.27 million -$15.75 million -0.03 LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Competitors $15.27 billion $1.97 billion 37.22

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House Inc. – Common Stock -630.38% -119.93% -114.73% LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Competitors -67.80% -225.50% -17.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares LQR House Inc. – Common Stock and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of LQR House Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock peers beat LQR House Inc. – Common Stock on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

