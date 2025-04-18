Luceco (LON:LUCE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.81 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.69). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 46,701 shares trading hands.

Luceco Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £206.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luceco had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luceco plc will post 12.5907591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luceco Increases Dividend

About Luceco

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

(Get Free Report)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.