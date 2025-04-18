Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after buying an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 207,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.