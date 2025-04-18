M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
MHO stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
