M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Issues Earnings Results

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.73 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M Winkworth had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 28.17%.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

WINK stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.88. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.67.

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.30. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

