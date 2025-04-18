MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

