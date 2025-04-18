Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $15.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Insider Activity at Macy’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,887.64. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 163,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.