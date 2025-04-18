Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.64) million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maiden Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maiden by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Maiden by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Maiden by 268.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

