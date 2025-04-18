Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.60.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.64) million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.