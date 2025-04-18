Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.