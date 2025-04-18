Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.99.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.