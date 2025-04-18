Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 175 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.