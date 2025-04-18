Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $318.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

