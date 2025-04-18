Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $242,000 in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,253 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

