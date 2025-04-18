Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

