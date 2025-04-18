Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $972,637,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

