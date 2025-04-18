Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 868 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 65.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.