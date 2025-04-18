Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $182.86 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

