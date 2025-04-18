Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.