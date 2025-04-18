Mariner LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

CINF opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

