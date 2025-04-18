Mariner LLC Buys 614 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 431,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Trading Up 0.8 %

GRMN opened at $190.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $138.86 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.41.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,353.20. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,180.32. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

