Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,021,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,070,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,116,000 after buying an additional 408,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 2.2 %

STT stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

