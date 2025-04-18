Mariner LLC Has $11.39 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,849,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $150.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

