Mariner LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,274,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,472,000 after buying an additional 118,859 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in CSX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 21,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.