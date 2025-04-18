Mariner LLC Increases Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,692,000 after buying an additional 838,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,171,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after buying an additional 304,396 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $58.37 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,473,454.28. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,759. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

