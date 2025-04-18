Mariner LLC Purchases 6,547 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,421,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,972,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,499,000 after purchasing an additional 387,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

