Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,099.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,042.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,959.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,415.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

