Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $109,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,295.51 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $555.71 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,314.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,277.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

