Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of O opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

