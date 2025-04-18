Mariner LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

