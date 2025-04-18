Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 8,661,231 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,742,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661,231 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $52,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.53%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

