Marshall Wace LLP Buys 393,892 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 337.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $55,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,999,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 509,153 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

TWLO stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -132.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

