Marshall Wace LLP Has $40.42 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,230.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $40,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Macy’s by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 163,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macy’s by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

