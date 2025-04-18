Marshall Wace LLP Has $41.82 Million Stock Holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 18,836.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $41,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $6,441,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CG Oncology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGON shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

CG Oncology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $20.64 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

