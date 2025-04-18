Marshall Wace LLP Has $59.34 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $59,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,693,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -254.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.82. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

