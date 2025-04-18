Marshall Wace LLP Has $63.06 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $63,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 373,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 282,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.59. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.