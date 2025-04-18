Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 410,458 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,458 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 109.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

