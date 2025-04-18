Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4,581.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.05.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

