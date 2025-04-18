Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,430,720 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

